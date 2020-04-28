St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,260,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,246,000 after purchasing an additional 475,217 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.70. 1,528,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

