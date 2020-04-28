St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $796,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $4,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura decreased their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

Target stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

