St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.24. 38,851,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,570,406. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $149.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

