St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.50. 6,705,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

