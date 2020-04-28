St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter.

KBWP traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.46. 8,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $76.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

