St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 333 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 207,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $75.98. 7,217,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,574,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

