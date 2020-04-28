St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.44. 1,048,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

