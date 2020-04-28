St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.47. 6,374,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

