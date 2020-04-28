St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Metlife in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,033,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.