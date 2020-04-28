St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.37. 6,874,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,337,534. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

