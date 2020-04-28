St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 306 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

NYSE MMM traded up $6.65 on Monday, hitting $153.65. 4,635,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $198.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

