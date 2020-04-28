St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 31,054 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,054 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 196,013 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000.

SCHM stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 610,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,056. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

