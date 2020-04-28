St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.35. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

