St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.85. 1,413,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.43 and a 200-day moving average of $342.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

