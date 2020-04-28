Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Stag Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Stag Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 360.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

STAG opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

