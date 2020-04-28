Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.16 on Monday, hitting $77.74. 8,233,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,818,005. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

