Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.74. 8,233,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,818,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

