State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.19.

State Street stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.29. 2,203,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in State Street by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

