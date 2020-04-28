Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Shares Up 14.5%

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s stock price shot up 14.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.29, 8,180,705 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,187% from the average session volume of 635,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Stein Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stein Mart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Stein Mart worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

