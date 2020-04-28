Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Trading 11.1% Higher

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, 326,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 282,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 860.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

