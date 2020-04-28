Stronghold Token Hits One Day Volume of $59.00 (SHX)

Stronghold Token (CURRENCY:SHX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Stronghold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stronghold and Stellarport. Stronghold Token has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stronghold Token has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.68 or 0.02508667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00210909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00047132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Stronghold Token

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,449,269,102 tokens. Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg . Stronghold Token’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx

Buying and Selling Stronghold Token

Stronghold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stronghold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

