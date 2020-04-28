Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

SYK stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.96. 1,540,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.