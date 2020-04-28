Summit Industrial Income REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$41.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

