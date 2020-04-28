Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$6.59 and a one year high of C$14.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.07.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

