Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.35). Summit Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 1,312,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,118. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,322,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,384,000 after buying an additional 1,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 920,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,440 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Summit Materials by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 686,540 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

