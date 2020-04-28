SunTrust Banks Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $80.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an in-line rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. 7,028,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,066. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Chairman Herbert Simon acquired 188,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.