SunTrust Banks Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $80.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an in-line rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.21.
Simon Property Group stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. 7,028,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,066. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00.
In other Simon Property Group news, Chairman Herbert Simon acquired 188,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
