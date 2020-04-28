Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.
Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.51 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.15.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$867.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.
