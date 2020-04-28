Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.51 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.15.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$867.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

