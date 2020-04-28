Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Trading Up 10.3%

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) shares were up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.05, approximately 5,712,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,090,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Tapestry alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.