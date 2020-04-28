Taseko Mines (TKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$89.93 million during the quarter.

Taseko Mines stock traded down C$197,949.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.80. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.97. The company has a market cap of $105.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 399,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,762.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$0.40 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

