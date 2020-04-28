Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Up 10.6%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s share price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.18, approximately 2,863,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,209,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $766.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $2,606,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $6,799,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $3,981,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,955,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.