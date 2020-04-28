Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Up 10.6%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s share price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.18, approximately 2,863,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,209,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $766.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $2,606,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $6,799,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $3,981,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,955,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

