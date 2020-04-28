Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Up 16%

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price rose 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 478,587 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 354,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

TLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Teligent had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 682.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teligent during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Teligent by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Teligent by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

