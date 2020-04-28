Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.06–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.22 million.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.08.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.