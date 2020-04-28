Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.20

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) announced an annual dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Ternium has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ternium has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ternium to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Shares of TX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. 11,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

