Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lifted by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,566,000 after acquiring an additional 489,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123,774 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,728,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,483. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $931,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,039 shares of company stock worth $44,879,577 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

