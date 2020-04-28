Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $15.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $513.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,201. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.71. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $879.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.31 and its 200 day moving average is $645.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 76.74%. The company had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $742.00 per share, with a total value of $150,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 798 shares of company stock worth $563,314. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

