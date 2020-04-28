Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

TMO traded up $14.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,145. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $343.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

