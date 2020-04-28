Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $14.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.71. 1,878,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,145. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $343.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

