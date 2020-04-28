Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $330.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.89 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $14.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $343.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

