TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Receives $26.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TIM Participacoes has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.32.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.