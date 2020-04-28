Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

TF traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,266. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$10.31. The stock has a market cap of $633.48 million and a PE ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.20, a current ratio of 90.47 and a quick ratio of 89.99.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.30 to C$9.39 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Timbercreek Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Timbercreek Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

