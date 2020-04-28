TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.84. 10,026,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,770,131. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

