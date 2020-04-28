Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 2,574 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,194,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 842,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Moody’s by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,827. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO traded up $9.36 on Monday, reaching $254.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.09. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

