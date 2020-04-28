Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 7,665 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,421. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $198.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.