Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 594,847 shares of company stock valued at $53,626,498. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.95. 6,831,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,311,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

