Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after buying an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 106,836,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,085,744. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

