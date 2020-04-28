Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 24,679 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $8,701,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,030,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,604,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

