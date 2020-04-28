Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 28,391 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $3,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 237.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $769,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,643. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

In other news, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 27,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,310.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

