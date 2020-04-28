Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 55,761 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. 11,559,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,399,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

