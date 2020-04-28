Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 7,700 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.74. 1,867,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

