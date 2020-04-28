Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 803 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Leidos makes up about 2.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $18,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 831,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,300. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

